Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 15-year-old girl
A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Dublin.
Roza Jakubowska (15) was last seen in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin on April 7.
Gardaí in Mountjoy are seeking the public's help in tracing the missing teen.
Roza is described as 5'5", slim build, long dark hair and brown eyes.
When last seen on April 7 she was wearing a long-sleeve white top, dusty pink 3/4-length trousers, black Nike runners and a large black suede handbag.
Gardaí are concerned for Roza and asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
