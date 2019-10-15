GARDAÍ are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Andrada Moldovan.

Gardaí seek public's help in locating Andrada Moldovan (17) missing since Wednesday

Andrada - from Navan, Co Meath - was last seen on Wednesday, October 9.

The teenager is a Romanian national, described as having a thin build and being five foot nine inches tall.

She has blue eyes and long curly blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink/peach jacket, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who has seen Andrada or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors