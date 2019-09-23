Gardaí seek help in tracing missing man Paul Perry

An Garda Síochána are seeking assistance from the public tracing missing person Paul Perry.

Mr Perry was last seen when he left his home in Clondalkin on Sunday, September 22.

He is described as 5ft 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a white Jack Willis shirt, navy Jack Willis tracksuit bottoms and white Ralph Lauren runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-6667600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors