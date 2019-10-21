Gardaí seek help in finding missing 15-year-old Nadine Walsh

Gardaí in Store Street Garda Station in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Nadine Walsh, who was reported missing on October 19.

Ms Walsh was last seen on Seville Place, Dublin 1. When last seen the teenager was wearing grey leggings and a black jacket.

She is described as being 5ft 4inches in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent Dublin city centre, Finglas, Ballymun and Coolock areas.

If you have any Any information on Nadine Walsh’s whereabouts please contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

