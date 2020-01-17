Garda security head Michael O’Sullivan to retire from force

The head of Garda security and intelligence, Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan has handed in his papers and is retiring from the organisation.

The loss of Mr O’Sullivan is a big blow to the senior ranks of the force, which is already short one deputy and one assistant commissioner.

He has been in charge of the security and intelligence section since March 2017 and during that time has overseen the Garda’s stance against threats from domestic and international terrorism.

In recent months, the Kerry-born officer led the Garda involvement in the return of alleged Islamic State member, Lisa Smith from Syria.

He also had responsibility for the liaison and protection section, was head of the Interpol and Europol units in Ireland and member of the Europol management board.

Mr O’Sullivan was due to retire later this year on age grounds. But he will now leave in March after completing 40 years service in the force.

Michael O’Sullivan, Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána. Photo: Mark Condren

His retirement is not connected with the new severance programme being offered to the senior ranks to reduce their numbers further.

Details of the revised offer, which follow the poor response from chiefs and superintendents to the initial deal, have been completed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and circulated to all eligible officers.

For assistant commissioners, the new offer means a severance gratuity of not more than half of his or her basic salary and for chiefs and superintendents, not more of 50pc of salary plus availability allowance.

The force has had a vacancy at the rank of assistant commissioner since the retirement of Fintan Fanning last August.

A vacancy for a deputy commissioner also exists following the failure of the Policing Authority’s selection panel to opt for any of the applicants on the final short-list.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has promised to appoint a deputy on a temporary basis.

In the meantime, the Department of Justice is reviewing the criteria for eligibility to apply for the job.

This may lead to a reversal of the existing ban on chief superintendents taking part in the competition.

A decision to allow chiefs to apply for the post of deputy was introduced in 2018 on the recommendation of the Garda Inspectorate and the latest competition was the first time they had been barred.

The ban has resulted in the bizarre situation where chiefs can apply for a job as commissioner but not as a deputy.

And the recently published criteria for a competition about to be held to find a new assistant commissioner, makes the farce even more complicated and confusing.

For that position, any garda inspector with two years’ service in that rank from this week is eligible to apply, along with any PSNI officer of similar status.

