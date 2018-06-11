A woman is recovering in hospital after she desperately tried in vain to protect her partner in a frenzied machete attack which their young children witnessed.

Gardaí search for motive in frenzied fatal machete attack on 'hardworking' gardener in family home

Mikolaj Wilk, 35 and originally from Poland, lived with his partner at The Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Mr Wilk (35), also known as Nick, sustained fatal injuries when he was assaulted by up to four men who entered his home in the quiet area of Maglin, Ballincollig in Cork just after 3am on Sunday morning. He died later in hospital. Mr Wilk was originally from Poland but had been living in Ireland for several years. He worked in garden maintenance.

Gardaí are puzzled as to how a quiet man, described locally as "hard-working", could be the victim of what seasoned gardaí described as "one of the worst scenes" they had ever come across. His partner Elzbieta, in her early 30s and also from Poland, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the attack. It is understood she lost at least one finger as she struggled to save her husband.

The attack lasted just under 10 minutes . It is understood their children witnessed the attack but they were not injured. A third adult in the house managed to escape through a window.

Gardaí, backed up by specialist units, have now launched a murder investigation and are seeking a motive for the murder. The Assistant State Pathologist will this morning carry out a post-mortem on Mr Wilk.

Mr Wilk was not known to be involved in any form of serious crime.

Gardaí responded to the incident at 3.17am at the home and were there within five minutes. On arrival, Gardaí found Mr. Wilk seriously injured. They gave him medical attention while awaiting the arrival of the paramedics.

Mr. Wilk was removed to the Cork University Hospital, where, unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the medical teams at the hospital, he lost his life. At approximately, 4.20am, Cork County Fire Service, responded to a car on fire at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall.

This car was found 6 km from the incident at Mr Wilk's home. Gardai believe this car to be a BMW 3 series. Both scenes are currently being preserved and undergoing forensic examinations.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Gardaí. Gardai are particularly anxious to speak to any drivers who may have dash cam footage and travelled in the following areas, Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am Sunday morning. They have also appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious or unusual activities in these areas within the last three days to come forward.

The incident room is based at Gurranabraher Garda Station 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. Speaking to the media, Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan from Anglesea Street Garda Station said they are hoping witnesses will come forward. "This man has left his family, his partner, his family, the Polish community as well as the wider community behind. "We are appealing to the public for any information they may have, people may have been returning home from a night out or going out to work.

"This is a busy road, a busy junction," he continued, "some people may have seen something." Gardaí ask anyone with information to contact the murder investigation headquarters at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200 or the confidential line (1800 666111).

