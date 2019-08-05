Garda search for journalist Kate Holmquist stood down after body found

THE search for a missing journalist has ended following the discovery of a woman’s body on Dollymount strand this morning.

Former Irish Times journalist and author Kate Holmquist (62) was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road, Sandycove at 6pm on Saturday. Her body was discovered on the Dublin beach this morning and her death is being treated as a personal tragedy, according to gardai.

The American-born mother of three was a long-standing journalist at the newspaper, her most recent piece appeared in the newspaper in 2015. She also published a memoir called ‘A Good Daughter’ and published a novel entitled “The Glass Room.”

Deidre Veldon, Deputy Editor of the Irish Times, paid tribute to the writer, stating: “One of the most accomplished features writers of her generation, Kate Holmquist was possessed of an empathetic approach, a keen ear and an eye for detail. As a writer, she first chronicled the early stirrings of a changing Ireland, especially as those changes affected women. In her work in The Irish Times, she occupied a variety of roles including that of education correspondent, features writer and commissioning editor.”

