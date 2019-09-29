A 17th century chalice stolen in 1998 has been recovered by gardaí after attempts were made to auction the valuable item.

Gardaí recover valuable 17th century chalice - 21 years after it was stolen

The chalice, stolen during a burglary in Ardee town in Co Louth 21 years ago, has just been found by officers this week.

Gardaí were alerted after the chalice was advertised for auction in Dublin during the week.

Officers recovered the item in Dublin and returned it back to Ardee, where it was identified.

Back in 1998, the safe from which the chalice was stolen was located in Tallaght without the contents - but the item remained stolen until this week.

Gardai are continuing an investigation into the 1998 burglary.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the chalice since 1998, are asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041 - 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

