Gardaí probe suspected drug overdose death of teenager at youth education centre

GARDAI are investigating the sudden death of a teenager who died from a suspected drug overdose outside a Dublin youth facility.

On Monday evening, emergency services were alerted to a road near St Agnes Park, Crumlin after receiving reports of a 17-year-old taking ill.

Paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB ) treated the youth at the scene, before his condition deteriorated. He was then transferred to St James' Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead around three hours later.

The young casualty is originally from the Tallaght area but had been in the Youthreach Centre, Crumlin before his death. He was discovered on a roadway beside the nearby St Agnes Park by emergency services.

Officers at Crumlin garda station are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death, and suspect that the 17-year-old passed away from a drug overdose. A local source said that gardai are still in the process of locating the people who were with the teenager on the night in question.

"Gardaí need to establish exactly what happened, and a number of people still have to be interviewed," the source said. In a statement, the Department of Education and Skills said that supports are in place for the centre.

"City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB) have confirmed the death of a student. CDETB has accessed the support of its psychological service and other head office supports and is engaging with students and staff to provide appropriate assistance and guidance supports.

"The Department of Education and Skills will not be commenting further and hopes the family’s privacy and that of the community will be respected at this sad time."

