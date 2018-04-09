Garda probe launched after baby falls from third floor apartment in Dublin
A GARDA investigation has been launched after a baby girl fell from a third floor apartment in the capital.
The incident occurred at around 6pm today in the Tyrellstown area of Dublin.
The one-year child is understood to have suffered serious injuries, and was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital to undergo treatment.
Officers from Blanchardstown garda station have launched an investigation into the incident, but early indications are that the child's fall is a tragic accident.
"The child is in a bad way, but there is nothing at this stage to suggest that the incident is suspicious in anyway," a source said.
It is understood that the young child is currently in a serious condition in hospital.
Online Editors