Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a skull and other bones at a recycling plant today.

Garda probe into discovery of skull and other bones at recycling plant

The skull, along with a number of other skeletal remains, were discovered at a facility in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were alerted to the site and have since seized the items for examination.

Tests will now be carried out to determine if the skull and bones are historical remains, or of a person recently deceased.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Bray Co Wicklow were called to a recycling plant in Bray today (Wednesday July 3, 2019) where a skull and bones were discovered.

“The items will now be examined. Investigations are continuing.”

In May 2016 the body of a baby girl was recovered at the recycling centre.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the baby was born a number of weeks previously and was not deliberately harmed.

