Gardaí probe if mum was killed by man known to her

Gardaí are probing if a mother of three was killed by a man known to her.

Natalia Karaczyn was reported missing on Sunday morning after a night socialising in Sligo.

A body was found by gardaí investigating her disappearance on Tuesday in a wooded area near Holywell Road in Co Sligo. A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mother-of-three's disappearance.

Chief Supt Aidan Glackin speaking at the scene where the body was discovered said gardaí had received "great help" from the local community since the young woman was reported missing. A house in Sligo was also been sealed off in recent days and is being examined by forensic officers.

One line in the investigation is that Natalia may have been killed as part of a "personal grudge situation". Yesterday, Natalia's sister made a heartfelt appeal on Facebook for information in the case. Magdalena McMorrow said: "My sister Natalia went out last Saturday night and has not come back. She has three children and would never have done this before. She went to the cinema and Garavogue after. She is believed to have gone to a house party around Crozon/Caltragh afterwards.

"Please, if you have any information, seen her or maybe have CCTV outside your house in the area, get in touch with Sligo garda station or myself."

