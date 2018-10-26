Garda probe following shooting in north Dublin

Gardai are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a man in Finglas, north Dublin yesterday evening.

The victim received a gunshot wound to his arm at an address in Meakstown, Finglas at approximately 8:20pm last night, according to the Garda press office.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The gun attack is believed to be the result of an ongoing feud in the area between members of the Travelling community, sources have confirmed to Independent.ie

Meanwhile, the scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at the Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500.

