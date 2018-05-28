Gardaí probe deaths of men in Donegal and Mayo

GardaÍ have launched two separate investigations following the sudden deaths of two men in Donegal and Mayo.

GardaÍ have launched two separate investigations following the sudden deaths of two men in Donegal and Mayo.

The body of a man was found in a house at Cappry, Ballybofey, Co Donegal, on Saturday.

He has been named locally as James Devlin (35), originally from Glasgow, but who had been living in the area for a number of years. It is understood Mr Devlin had been at a party at the house.

His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place today. A Garda spokesman said the results will determine the direction their investigation will take. Gardaí are also investigating the death of a man in his 50s in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

His body was found in a flat at Main Street shortly after 1.40pm yesterday. A post-mortem will take place today. It is understood that the dead man is a Polish national who had been living in the area for some time. The alarm was raised by locals who became concerned after they hadn't seen him in recent days.

Gardaí said that, at this stage, they were keeping an open mind around the death.

Online Editors