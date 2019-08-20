Gardaí are investigating an assault on a Muslim teenager in which her hijab was allegedly ripped off her head.

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a Muslim teenager in which her hijab was allegedly ripped off her head.

Gardaí probe assault on Muslim teen who allegedly had hijab ripped off and was pelted with eggs

The alleged attack happened in south Dublin over the weekend - a video capturing part of the incident has also been circulated online.

Gardaí in Dundrum are investigating the incident on the suburb's Main Street at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Still from the video showing the incident in which a Muslim teenager in Dundrum was allegedly assaulted and had her hijab ripped off her head.

During the alleged assault the teenager’s hijab was forcefully removed and eggs were thrown at her and another female.

A number of youths are suspected of being involved in the assault.

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and that no arrests have yet been made.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged minor assault of a female in her teens, which occurred on Sunday 18th August 2019 at approximately 15:30 on Main St, Dundrum. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing”.

A video of the incident shows a number of youths approaching the teenager while a number of other juveniles look on.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, who is a local representative for the area, condemned the assault and called for those involved to be brought to justice.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the assault on a Muslim girl who had her hijab taken from her in Dundrum village…. I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice quickly,” Ms Madigan said on Twitter.

“I very much welcome that (gardaí) have confirmed that this awful hate crime and assault is under investigation. I wish them a speedy resolution in bringing these culprits to justice,” she added.

