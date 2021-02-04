Garda probe as woman's body found in burning car and man rescued from river

GARDAÍ are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a burning car and a man was rescued from a nearby river.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene outside Doneraile in north Cork while the man has been transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He is understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after lunch when gardaí were alerted by reports of a car being on fire shortly after 4pm.

They attended the scene with a unit of Cork Fire Brigade and were horrified to realise a person was in the burning car.

It was subsequently determined the person was a woman believed to be in her late 60s or early 70s.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acting on information, gardaí began a careful search of the surrounding fields by the parked car.

Minutes later, officers discovered a man in his 60s lying in a nearby river.

He was dragged from the water and given immediate medical assistance.

Paramedics assisted with the treatment of the man who was suffering from severe hypothermia and had breathing difficulties.

He was subsequently rushed to CUH where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist Office.

One garda source said the nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination expected to be conducted at CUH on Friday.

Gardaí hope to speak with the man about the circumstances of the tragedy as soon as he is medically fit to be interviewed.

