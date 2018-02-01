Garda probe after primary school students allegedly ingested illegal drugs at school

Gardai are investigating whether two Dublin primary school students ingested illegal drugs on their lunch break last week.

The investigation was launched after the young boys were hospitalised after the incident in a primary school in Blanchardstown.

School staff raised the alarm after the children became unwell on January 22 and were brought to Temple Street hospital. The Irish Daily Star reports that a child (11) was allegedly given a tablet by a fellow student at a West Dublin primary school.

They claim that the student “swallowed it before turning blue and collapsing.” It’s understood that the two young children are undergoing tests in hospital.

A source told the Irish Independent that nobody can say for definite what the substance was until the results are released. “Parents [of children in the school] are of the understanding that whatever is being alleged is true.

“However, nobody can make a call on it until the results of the tests come out. “The parents haven’t heard anything official from either the school or from the guards at this point,” said the source.

Speaking to 98FM’s Dublin Talks yesterday, a man who used the pseudonym Derek, says his child told him Class A drugs were involved.

He said: “One of the boys out of his class was going around the schoolyard asking some children did they want some sweets and all of them said no except one child.

“After a couple of seconds, he spit it out because he knew it wasn’t a sweet so he told the teacher. “It turned out they were ecstasy tablets,” he said.

It’s claimed the children were given the tablet at school by a secondary student but thought they were sweets. Mary (not her real name) is the mum of the boy at the centre of the scare.

She’s told the radio show that the boy had no trace of ecstasy in his blood or urine sample and is now back at school. A garda spokesman told the Irish Independent: “On the 22nd January 2018 Gardaí from Blanchardstown attended a school in Blanchardstown. “An incident had been reported to them by school staff. Two students attended Temple St Hospital as a precaution.”

When asked whether they are probing if the children had taken drugs, the spokesman said: “Incident under investigation.”

