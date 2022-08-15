Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Kerry.

The discovery was made in a Killarney property this afternoon after emergency services were alerted and raced to the scene.

Gardaí are treating the death of the pensioner as unexplained pending the results of full forensic, technical and pathology tests.

Both gardaí and paramedics attended the scene at the Ardshanavooly housing estate in the south Kerry town.

It is understood the woman, who was aged in her early 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be rushed to hospital.

The area where the woman was found was immediately sealed off pending a full technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist Office.

The remains will be transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for a full post mortem examination.

Gardaí indicated that the findings of the post mortem examination will inform the nature of their investigation.

"At approximately 1.15pm, the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooly, Killarney Co Kerry. The body remains at the scene," a garda spokesperson said.

"The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified."

"No further information is available at this time."

Detectives are now trying to confirm the last known movements of the woman.

They are also trying to confirm who may have had contact with the deceased in the hours before her death.

Door-to-door inquiries are expected to be conducted in an area described by locals as a very quiet residential part of Killarney.

Ardshanavooly is a popular residential area located within walking distance of Killarney town centre and popular local amenities including the Killarney Outlet Centre.