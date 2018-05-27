Garda probe after body of man found in flat when locals raised alarm
GARDAI are investigating after the body of a man in his 50s was found in a flat on Sunday afternoon.
The body was found in a flat on Main Street, Charlestown in Mayo by officers.
The alarm had been raised by locals who were concerned as the man had not been seen in recent days.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and following consultation with the local Coroner his body was later removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital. The scene was examined members of the Divisional Scene of Crime Unit.
"The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Monday," a garda spokesman said.
"A case conference was held this evening by investigating Gardaí at Charlestown Garda Station and enquires are ongoing.
"The course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem."
Online Editors