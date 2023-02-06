| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Garda policing plan in place as anti-immigration and pro-refugee events to be held in Dublin city today

A protest against the housing of 100 migrants at the former ESB office block in East Wall, Dublin, last month. Photo: Niall Carson Expand

Close

A protest against the housing of 100 migrants at the former ESB office block in East Wall, Dublin, last month. Photo: Niall Carson

A protest against the housing of 100 migrants at the former ESB office block in East Wall, Dublin, last month. Photo: Niall Carson

A protest against the housing of 100 migrants at the former ESB office block in East Wall, Dublin, last month. Photo: Niall Carson

Laura Lynott

An “appropriate” policing plan is in place to deal with an anti-immigration protest and a pro-refugee solidarity gathering in Dublin city centre today.

Councillors have said it is “impossible” to know if the anti-immigration protest will see a large turnout.

Most Watched

Privacy