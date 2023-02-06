Garda policing plan in place as anti-immigration and pro-refugee events to be held in Dublin city today

An “appropriate” policing plan is in place to deal with an anti-immigration protest and a pro-refugee solidarity gathering in Dublin city centre today.

Councillors have said it is “impossible” to know if the anti-immigration protest will see a large turnout.

However, gardaí have said they are well prepared for protests in Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson stated they are "aware" of the "potential" protests due to take place today.

“An Garda Síochána will have an appropriate and proportionate policing plan in place,” they added.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin councillor Micheál MacDonncha believes a “split” is evident within the anti-immigration movement. He said this could affect the turnout at today’s protest.

The Irish Freedom Party is organising the anti-immigration protest at Connolly Station in Dublin at 2pm.

However Sinn Féin has urged the public to attend a counter movement at the GPO if they want to voice their concerns.

Le Cheile, a cross-sectoral alliance, which says it is working against the far right in Ireland, is inviting the public to attend the pro-refugee gathering at the GPO at 1.30pm.

Donaghmede Sinn Féin councillor Mr MacDonncha told the Irish Independent: “We are hearing of splits, tensions and rivalries between the far right groups, the National Party and the Freedom Party and protesters. The protesters in East Wall and North Strand, would not be aligned to the Freedom Party.

“However, it’s very difficult to know what numbers will be there. It seems the larger numbers in communities don’t go to the city marches.

“In the past couple of weeks, it seems this hysteria about alleged crimes carried out by asylum seekers, have been made up, they didn’t happen at all.

“Asylum seekers are being blamed for attacks on women. The far right have really ramped it up, they’re trying to bring people out through fear tactics.

“It’s impossible to say the numbers who will be at the Connolly Station protest but we encourage a solidarity gathering with refugees at 1.30pm with community groups.”

North inner city Labour councillor Joe Costello said he also did not know how many protesters will gather in the city centre todau.

However, he said protesters from East Wall and other inner city areas, are not aligned with the Freedom Party.