Garda overtime bill significantly cut in drastic bid to fix €30m deficit

Overtime for gardai in Dublin has been significantly cut this evening in the latest drastic measure to fix a €30m deficit in the garda budget.

In a directive issued today, all discretionary expenditure has been revoked from 6pm this evening while certain non-discretionary overtime for gardai in the capital has been impacted.

Anti-burglary patrols under Operation Thor and public order units to police protests have also been affected.

Overtime for administrative duties has been cancelled immediately while overtime for court attendances, protections posts and protests will only be granted only in “exceptional circumstances.”

Certain individuals currently under active threat as a result of the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan feud have protection posts stationed near their homes.

Senior gardai have said the cuts are necessary to “address the budgetary pressures currently being experienced.”

Earlier this month it emerged that the garda budget was €30m in the red, with over €20m due to overtime and related costs.

The directive, issued by the Assistant Commissioner of the Dublin Region on behalf of the Garda Commissioner, also casts doubt over funding for Operation Thor and Operation Hybrid Patrols which were launched in response to the gangland feud.

Garda management have said that “clarity is being sought” in relation to these operations and that, until resolved, overtime for such units will only be sanctioned “following consideration of an application.”

Sources have stressed that the cuts will have significant impact on regular policing.

A 70-hour cap on individual overtime for each roster period has also been introduced “to ensure individual members health and safety”

The overtime cut for the capital came just hours after similar announcements were made for national detective units investigating serious crime.

Yesterday a directive was issued by Garda HQ which stated that discretionary overtime for units in Special Crime Operations (SCO) was being cancelled.

Units affected by the over-time ban include the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) which has been at the forefront of garda operations targeting the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

However, a senior source stated that threat to life operations would not be affected by the cut.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the decision to cut overtime was regrettable but that the current situation is not sustainable.

“An Garda Síochána must work within the annual budget provided to it by Government. This has been stressed continually to Garda managers at all levels throughout 2018.

“Regrettably, An Garda Síochána will significantly exceed the budget this year. This is not a sustainable position.

“To minimise the impact on policing and security activity, while reducing the excess spend before the end of the year, I have cut discretionary overtime and administrative overtime,” the Commissioner said.

The decision to cut over-time has been strongly criticised by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) who described it as “extraordinary”.

So far more than 50 murder bids linked to the feud have been saved due to operations by SCO, with the last murder linked to the gangland feud carried out in January of this year.

The Garda union said that overtime is “essential” for police work and called for it to be reinstated.

“The GRA notes that a Directive from Assistant Commissioner, Special Crimes Operations, has stated that all discretionary expenditure across a range of areas has now been cancelled.

“This will impact on the capacity of all gardaí on the Frontline to do their job – particularly those involved in the investigation of crime gangs in the Capital,” GRA communications director John O’Keeffe said.

“This is an extraordinary development. As overtime is only ever incurred where necessary and must be approved in advanced. Where the requirement continues to exist, it is clear evidence of a resourcing issue. Overtime is essential if our members are to provide an effective policing service to the general public in Dublin and across the country.

“While excessive overtime is part recognition that Frontline gardaí do not have adequate policing resources, regardless, overtime will always be a feature of policing, due to the nature of the job and the varying demands it makes on officers. This is not an Irish but a global policing phenomenon,” he added.

Similar measures were introduced on September 13 to the Eastern Division including counties Kildare and Wicklow.

A ban on Sunday overtime was announced as well as a cut to such funding for supplement units in an effort to correct the national budget allocation by 30pc.

