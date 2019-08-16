The Garda Ombudsman is examining a road traffic collision in which a motorcyclist was injured and three people arrested.

The Garda Ombudsman is examining a road traffic collision in which a motorcyclist was injured and three people arrested.

Garda Ombudsman probing road traffic collision that saw a motorcyclist injured and three people arrested

Three juveniles are in garda custody following a crash on the New Nangor Road in Dublin last night.

A car was involved in the collision at around 6pm, which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.

The car had failed to stop for gardai prior to the incident.

Investigators from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) are now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A referral was made to GSOC last night under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act.

It’s understood that the matter was referred to the Garda Ombudsman because gardaí engaged the car before the incident and because the collision resulted in serious injury.

“There is nothing at this stage which indicates garda misconduct, but it has been referred to GSOC in line with statutory obligations,” a source said.

Following the collision a male in his 50s was brought to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesman said:"Gardaí attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on 15th August, on the New Nangor Road, Dublin.

"Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to this incident and investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors