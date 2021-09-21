Garda Ombudsman investigates arrest of teen after video footage shows garda appearing to aim his foot at him

Bystander footage of the arrest of a teenager in Dublin at the weekend.

The Garda Ombudsman is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a teenager in Dublin over the weekend.

Footage of the arrest has been widely circulated and shows four gardaí detaining the juvenile, who is understood to be 14-years-old.

The incident happened in the Finglas area at around 7.55pm on Saturday when the youth was approached by uniformed and plain clothes gardaí. The teen had been on a scrambler and was wearing a helmet at the time.

As he was being detained on the ground, bystander footage shows one officer who appears to aim his foot at the teen.

A senior garda has since referred the matter to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) which is carrying out an investigation.

In a statement the watchdog said it is appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

"The incident involved the arrest of a lone male on a scrambler motorbike at approximately 19:55 hours on Saturday 18 September 2021 in Finglas by plain clothes and uniformed gardaí.

"Footage of the arrest was widely circulated on social media.

"A Garda Superintendent referred the matter to GSOC in accordance with section 102 (1) the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The incident is now under investigation by GSOC.

"GSOC would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured it on CCTV, dashcams or on a mobile device.

"Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 1890 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie," GSOC said.

The matter was referred to the watchdog under legislation which provides for an independent investigation where the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in serious harm to a person.

A protest has also been planned in relation to the arrest and is due to take place outside Finglas garda station on Thursday afternoon.