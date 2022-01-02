Garda numbers drop to 82pc as Omicron spreads further with antigen tests being provided to force

The numbers of gardai available for work has now fallen to 82pc of the force and numbers are expected to worsen in the coming days as the Omicron variant of Covid continues to spread.

The latest figures, from the Garda Representative Association (GRA) mean that more than 1,100 gardai have become unavailable to work since mid December when there were 90pc of the garda force available.

The drop in available numbers is believed to be largely related to members self-isolating either through direct contact with Covid or from being a close contact with an infected person.

An Garda Siochana has now been provided with 30,000 antigen tests and it is expected another 70,000 will be made available in coming weeks.

This was brought after garda members expressed dissatisfaction with having to buy large numbers of test kits for themselves.

GRA Interim General Secretary Philip McAnenly said that while it welcomes “the sudden availability of these antigen tests, it feels like we are slamming the door after the horse has already bolted”.

“In early 2021 we called for priority vaccinations for our frontline members in both their interests and for the safety of the public but we were refused.

“Over the last few weeks we have been demanding priority booster vaccinations and access to priority PCR testing, but again, our calls have been ignored.

“Now it seems Garda management have only now been prompted into action by the predicted and recent surge in Covid cases which has seen our available numbers plummet.

“There are now over 1,100 less gardai available for duty than just over two weeks ago and we believe that many of these cases could have been avoided had a proper and appropriate booster vaccination and PCR testing scheme been made available to our members,” he said.

“Our members have done extraordinary work protecting the public during the pandemic, often at great risk to their own personal health and to that of their families in the best interests of the public.

“Yet it seems that garda management’s answer is to try to exempt gardai from the requirement to self-isolate should they be deemed as close contacts, further putting the health of our members at risk which is simply unacceptable,” he added.

An emergency meeting was due to be held today between Director of Human Resources (Garda Civilian HR Directorate) Yvonne Cooke and senior executives of the garda unions at which the falling numbers of available gardai was top of the agenda for discussion.



