Gardai have launched a major investigation after a young girl was injured in what they described as "an incident" at a property in north Co Dublin last night.

Gardai have launched a major investigation after a young girl was injured in what they described as "an incident" at a property in north Co Dublin last night.

Garda launch major investigation after young girl injured in 'incident' at property

The child is being treated at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Officers were called to the property at Sandy Road in Rush at 10.20pm yesterday and the apartment remained sealed off this morning.

Forensic officers carried out a detailed examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí said they were "continuing to investigate all the circumstances of this incident".

Online Editors