Gardaí issue public appeal for man (26) missing since Easter weekend
A 26-year-old man has been missing since Easter weekend.
Edgars Leimanis (26) went missing from his home at Newberry Close in Edenderry on Saturday, March 31.
He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build with short brown hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.
Anyone who has seen Edgars or has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 973 1290, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Online Editors