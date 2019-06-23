Gardaí issue appeal for missing man in Dún Laoghaire

Gardaí have issued an appeal for a man who has been missing in the Dún Laoghaire area for three days.

Edward Kelly (36) was last seen on Ashton Quay walking towards College Green in Dublin's city centre last Thursday at approximately 9.30pm, wearing a short sleeve t-shirt and jeans.

Mr Kelly is described as being of an athletic build, six foot in height, with blond/red hair and blue eyes.

His family and Gardaí are concerned for him and his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors