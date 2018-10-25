Garda investigation underway following shooting in north Dublin

Gardai are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a man in Finglas, north Dublin this evening.

The victim received a gunshot wound to his arm at an address in Meakstown, Finglas at approximately 8:20pm tonight, according to the Garda press office.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

His age and other details are not currently available.

Meanwhile, the scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at the Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500.

Online Editors