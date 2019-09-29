Gardaí investigating video showing alleged altercation between Luas passenger and ticket inspectors

Gardaí are investigating an incident involving Luas ticket inspectors and a passenger at the Bluebell stop in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating an incident involving Luas ticket inspectors and a passenger at the Bluebell stop in Dublin.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media channels, clocking up almost 120,000 views on Facebook.

Gardai attended the scene of the incident at around 5:30pm on Friday. They said “this matter is currently under investigation”.

A spokesperson for Transdev, the company that runs Luas, told Independent.ie that the incident is being investigated and "appropriate action" will be taken when it's finished.

The video, which was taken by a passenger on a Luas that had stopped, shows a young man trying to retrieve a piece of paper from one of the Luas employees.

After the scuffle moves onto the tracks, the young man is grabbed by the neck and brought forcefully to the ground by the Luas employee, before he and his colleague drag the man onto the platform and restrain him.

Online Editors