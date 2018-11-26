Gardaí investigating suspected pipe bomb attack overnight

Gardai are investigating a suspected pipe bomb attack in the capital last night.

Gardai are investigating a suspected pipe bomb attack in the capital last night.

They have launched an investigation after a number of "suspicious devices" were found at the scene of a vehicle fire in Dublin last night.

Gardai were called to the scene at Hawthorn Avenue, East Wall after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire.

However, a significant emergency response was then launched after a number of suspicious items were found under the van.

The Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team attended to the "viable" devices and an investigation in to the incident has been launched.

At this stage gardai believe the fire was caused by a pipe bomb exploding but further examinations are expected to be carried out.

"A van was discovered on fire at this location, following further investigation by Gardaí a number of items were discovered at the scene, Defence Forces EOD were contacted and made safe a number of suspicious items which were located at the scene which were believed to be viable devices," a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors