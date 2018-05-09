Gardaí investigating serious assault on young boy at wildlife sanctuary

Around 8pm Saturday evening of the bank holiday weekend, the young teenage boy was allegedly assaulted by two other males at the wildlife sanctuary in Westfield Park on North Circular Rd, according to a Gardaí spokesperson.

“He received serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick,” the Gardaí representative said.

No arrests have been made at this time and Gardaí at Mayorstone garda station are continuing the investigation.