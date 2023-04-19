| 10.7°C Dublin

Garda inquiry under way into video of landlord allegedly lunging at tenant with circular saw

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Gardaí say “enquiries are ongoing” after a video emerged on social media showing a landlord allegedly attempting to cut through the door of a property in Co Galway using a circular saw.

The incident allegedly happened at an apartment in the Ballinasloe area on Monday afternoon.

