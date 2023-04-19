Garda inquiry under way into video of landlord allegedly lunging at tenant with circular saw

Gardaí say “enquiries are ongoing” after a video emerged on social media showing a landlord allegedly attempting to cut through the door of a property in Co Galway using a circular saw.

The incident allegedly happened at an apartment in the Ballinasloe area on Monday afternoon.

Dr Muhammed Raheel Jethel, who has been living in the property with his family for nearly four years, said he has been “in fear for my life” since the incident.

In the video, a man can be seen lunging at the doctor with the saw. He can also be heard saying: “I have a Quran here. I’m going to burn it outside the door. I’m going to cut the door down. I’ve been to the guards and they told me to ask you for the money and if you refuse, they’ll be coming.”

At one point the landlord then used the saw to cut through the door. Dr Jethel called gardai and claims that he was advised that they could not intervene as it was a civil matter. They later arrived at the property.

In the video, the man claimed that Dr Jethel owes him money in unpaid rent.

However, Dr Jethel said that he had been transferring rent to him since August but the money had been bouncing back.

He claims he made several attempts to contact the landlord but could not get through to him.

Dr Jethel provided screengrabs showing how monthly rent payments of €600 bounced back in August, September, October, November and December. Two payments of €650 in January and February also bounced back.

He said two weeks ago, a locksmith came to the house to change the locks while his family were inside and left once he realised people were there. The landlord also showed up and accused him of not paying rent and asked him to leave the property.

“The landlord said he had changed the bank accounts. But how would I have known as he never updated me? He has never given me any notice to leave.”

“My wife is traumatised after the incident.”

Dr Jethel said he transferred €3,000 to the landlord’s new account yesterday and is now looking for somewhere else to live.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of a video in circulation online and can confirm that personal contact has been made with a private citizen.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time.

“Any person who believes they have been mistreated by any member of An Garda Síochána is entitled to make a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.”