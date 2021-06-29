Garda injured in hotel lift fall settles High Court action

A man who suffered injuries when a hotel lift he was in plummeted three floors to a basement car park, has settled his High Court action.

Paul Meehan, a garda, is the fifth and final member of an extended family whose cases have been dealt with over the accident at the Killarney Plaza Hotel, in Kerry, on their return from a wedding on July 9, 2011.

The 45-year old helped pull the doors of the lift open after it buckled on impact as those inside shouted for help.

On Tuesday, Meehan family counsel Richard Kean SC told Mr Justice Michael Hanna, Mr Meehan’s case was the last one before the courts in relation to the accident and it had been resolved.

Mr Justice Hanna congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement.

After he had helped other members of his family in the lift, Mr Meehan was put in a neck brace and stretchered out of the basement to hospital.

It was later discovered he had suffered injuries to his lower back and knees. It was claimed he later suffered extreme pain in his knees when he tried to return to sports or running and after any such exertion he would be unable to walk for a few days.

He also claimed he suffered daily back pain and had flashbacks of the accident and was diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress.

Mr Meehan from Lucan, Dublin, had sued the hotel owners, Shawcove Ltd with registered offices at Castleisland, Co Kerry.

He also sued companies involved in installing and maintaining lifts, Ellickson Engineering Ltd, in receivership of Kilmurry, Waterford; Kilell Ltd also of Kilmurry, Waterford and Otis Ltd, Naas Road Business Park, Dublin, and Otis Elevator Ireland Ltd of the same address as well as lift components manufacturer Daldoss Elevetronic Spa of Valsugana, Italy.

It was claimed there was a failure to ensure the intended pathway from the car park was safe and free from hazard.

And there was a failure, it was also claimed, to install a proper functioning lift from the car park to the hotel.

Mr Meehan’s brother Kevin Meehan from Celbridge, Co Kildare, who suffered multiple severe injuries in the lift accident was last week awarded €508,000 by the High Court.

His wife Jennie Wong settled her action on confidential terms and Andrew Meehan and his wife Patricia O’Leary, also both gardaí, from Co Meath, also settled their actions on confidential terms.

The court has previously heard liability was conceded in the case in 2019 and the cases were before the court for assessment of damages only.

In 2017 engineering company Ellickson Engineering Ltd now in receivership was fined €750,000 after it was found guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court of a single breach of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act over the installation of the hotel lift in and around April 2004.