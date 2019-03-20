Gardaí hunting for four men following separate cash-in-transit thefts across two counties

Gardaí are hunting for four men following separate cash-in-transit robberies across two counties this morning.

The incidents took place within two hours of each other in Finglas and Drogheda with up to €30,000 taken in one raid.

The first cash-in-transit robbery was carried out at around 8.20am at a Texaco filling station on the Ballygall Road, Finglas.

A man armed with a suspected firearm threatened a security officer holding a cash box as he went to enter the premises.

He then fled the scene with the cash box which is believed to have contained up to €30,000.

The suspect is described a 5’7” wearing a wine and black hoody and armed with a suspected gun.

He fled the scene with another male who was driving a 06-D black Toyota Yaris in the direction of Fitzmaurice Road. This car was found burnt out a short time later in Fairways Estatem Finglas.

A separate garda investigation is underway into a cash-in-transit robbery outside a bank on St Laurence Street, Drogheda at around 10am.

Two masked men armed armed with metal pipes threatened security officers and stole a cash box. They left the scene in a 2007 dark green Opel Zafira. This vehicle has since been found burnt out in The Dale area of Drogheda.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information on the movements of the getaway vehicle to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station,” a spokeswoman said.

