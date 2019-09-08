Garda hospitalised after car accident in Co Cork

A garda is recovering in hospital after he was injured in a road traffic accident this evening.

He was injured after the garda car he was driving was in a collision with another vehicle at the Four Mile Bridge in Lissarda, Macroom, Co Cork at around 6pm today.

The garda, who is attached to An Garda Síochána’s Roads Policing Unit, was the sole occupant of the car.

He was taken to University Hospital Cork where he is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Gardai are investigating the accident, which resulted in local diversions in the area.

The incident is being treated as a normal road traffic accident and GSOC – the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission – is not involved in the investigation, gardai confirmed this evening.

Online Editors