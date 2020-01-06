A garda was lucky to escape without serious injury last night when he was dragged along a road by a car he was trying to stop with colleagues and security staff at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

Garda hospitalised after being dragged along by car

Video footage shows the garda clinging to the car as it speeds away from the scene.

The garda can be seen being dragged along the road before falling injured to the road.

The incident happened at 6.45pm at the popular shopping centre.

Gardai and security staff were tryin g to stop the vehicle at the time, but the driver sped away from the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said one garda was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident but has since been discharged.

It is unclear why gardai and security were trying to stop the vehicle and question the driver.

Gardai in Dundrum are investigating.

