Gardaí granted additional 24 hours to question Isil bride Lisa Smith

Isis bride Lisa Smith has had her period of detention extended for a further 24 hours after appearing before a Dublin court.

Ms Smith was brought to the district court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, where an application was made to have her period of detention extended.

The application was granted and detectives now have a further 24 hours to question the Dundalk woman, before she is either charged or released from custody pending a file being sent to the DPP.

Ms Smith was brought from Kevin Street Garda Station in a black van under escort from the Armed Support Unit and was transported back to the station after 9am.

Online Editors