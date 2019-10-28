Gardaí foil suspected attempted hijacking after firefighters raise alarm

Quick-thinking fire crews in Dolphin's Barn raised the alarm yesterday when they saw a man trying to drag a woman out of a car just a short distance from their fire station.

The incident happened at Rutland Avenue at 3pm.

A man was seen trying to pull the woman from the car, but she managed to stay in the vehicle.

Staff in the fire station called gardaí who were quickly on the scene and arrested a man in his early 20s who is from the neighbouring area.

Gardaí are treating the case as an attempted hijacking.

Online Editors