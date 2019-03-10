Garda dog recovers car keys in flower pot after taxi man robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a taxi man in Dublin on Thursday night.

The male driver (mid 70s) picked up a fare on O'Connell Street and brought two men to Woodlawn Estate in Santry.

When they reached this destination, the two passengers assaulted and robbed the driver, demanding cash and threatening him.

The assailants then left the scene with the taxi man's car keys, mobile phone and a sum of money.

In a follow up search, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested a short distance from the scene.

They were taken to Ballymun Garda station, have since been charged and will appear before court on Monday morning.

Garda dog Sheeka of the Dog Unit helped members of her team recover the car keys of the taxi in a flower pot on Woodlawn Avenue.

Online Editors