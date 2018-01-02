Gardai carried out searches in south Dublin for the weapon that was used in the gruesome dismemberment of Dublin grandmother Patricia O’Connor.

Garda divers search for 'weapon' used in gruesome dismemberment of Dublin grandmother

It is understood that gardai were searching for a saw-like weapon as part of their probe into the alleged murder of the 61-year-old mother-of-two who was believed to have been killed last May in Rathfarnham.

However nothing was found in yesterday’s searches which were organised by Wicklow and Rathfarnham gardai. The area searched by the Garda water unit is on the banks of the river Dodder close to Firhouse Shopping Centre.

It is an area of parkland that runs along the course of the river and is used regularly by walkers in the area. The area beside the river bank is overgrown with bushes, trees and shrubs, and gardai were seen using strimmers and saws to cut back the undergrowth of a wide area.

Garda divers also searched the river bed. The teams arrived early yesterday morning and after a time sealed off an area of the parkland for further investigation.

A Garda searchs next to a pathway in the Dodder Riverbank park in Firhouse, Dublin. Credit: Damien Eagers Garda searchs beside a pathway in the Dodder Riverbank park in Firhouse, Dublin. Credit: Damien Eagers

Several Garda units, including the water unit, could be seen parked in a nearby car park. Ms O’Connor was first reported missing on June 2 last.

Later, human remains were discovered scattered over a 30km area across the Wicklow mountains including a human head and arms in a plastic bag.

Three people were arrested on September 2 last as part of the investigation into her murder.

A Garda seals off a pathway in the Dodder Riverbank park in Firhouse, Dublin. Credit: Damien Eagers A Garda seals off a pathway in the Dodder Riverbank park in Firhouse, Dublin. Credit: Damien Eagers

A 73-year-old man was arrested in Co Meath and two women, aged 19 and 38, were arrested in Dublin. They were detained at Bray and Wicklow Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 but were released the following day and files are to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of weeks later, a 40-year-old man was also arrested as part of the probe and a file has also been submitted to the DPP in relation to him. Last month, a 32-year-old man was sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering Ms O’Connor.

Kieran Green, with an address at Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin, faced his ninth hearing when he appeared again before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court. He is charged with the murder of Patricia O’Connor. The killing allegedly took place at Mountain View Park between May 29 and May 30 last.

A book of evidence was served on him by Detective Garda David Connolly. A State solicitor told the judge that the DPP has directed that Mr Green was to be returned for trial during the present term of the Central Criminal Court on the charge and he was remanded.

