Garda dispute: ‘My colleagues will end up working an extra 47 days a year’

Sergeant Caimin Treacy said an unpopular new Garda roster could put him off a career move.

The Limerick-based father-of-four summarised the management proposal as seven days on, two days off, followed by another seven.

Although the shifts would be shorter at eight hours compared with 12 previously, he said it would mean a lot more days at work.

He would not be immediately affected because he is on “core” duties and the new roster relates only to “non-core” colleagues.

But the sergeant, who is also Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) treasurer, felt strongly enough to turn up for a protest march on the issue yesterday.

“The proposed roster will affect about 60pc of my colleagues who will have to end up working an extra 47 days a year compared to other colleagues who will be on the core roster,” he said.

“With family commitments and travelling commitments and a lot of stuff like that, it just makes it an awful lot more difficult working environment for those people.

“What it does is it creates a two-tier system between the non-core and core.

“There’s always been a great relationship but now you’re probably forcing people into making decisions about their future going forward.”

Sgt Treacy said most gardaí would start on the core roster, but move to “non-core” specialist roles which include the detective branch or scenes of crime work.

“The uncertainty around this is a big issue for our membership going forward, so it has to be resolved, for the welfare of members across our nation,” he said.

“It would be a serious consideration for all members of our association, whether your work would be family friendly, where you have to organise child minders.”

He said they were marching to show the Commissioner and Justice Minister that talks should take place at an internal council before it was escalated to the Workplace Relations Commission.

A Garda Síochána spokesperson said there have been three years of discussion with the Garda associations on the reviewed roster.

The Commissioner believes all internal industrial relations processes have been exhausted.

However, general secretary of the AGSI Antoinette Cunningham claimed yesterday the Commissioner had placed the matter into dispute only on January 4 this year.

She said there had been only one meeting of an internal dispute process so far.

Ms Cunningham said the pre-pandemic roster used to be six days on, followed by four off.

She said the abolition of 15 extra hours a year for gardaí when extra working time was reversed last July under a public sector pay deal was a separate issue.

Ms Cunningham told the 250 members of the association for mid-ranking gardaí who gathered at Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park that she met the commissioner last Wednesday.

He said there was no problem with morale, she told them.

She said he had asked her what the problem with members’ health and safety was as he had extended the current roster for six months.

“That shows a clear lack of understanding,” she said.

She said many officers have had their days off cancelled and would have to work on days off to police St Patrick’s Day.

She said the AGSI’s executive will meet next week to announce a second day of action.