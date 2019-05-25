A GARDA and father of four has died after a freak accident during an off-duty search by divers for missing Wexford fisherman Dominic Sinnott

A GARDA and father of four has died after a freak accident during an off-duty search by divers for missing Wexford fisherman Dominic Sinnott

Garda dies in diving accident during off-duty search for missing fisherman

The Garda, who is attached to a Traffic Corps unit in the south east and is in his mid 40s, is an accomplished diver and has received multiple awards for water rescues over the years.

He previously worked with the Garda Water Unit.

He is a keen diver with a club that was supporting the underwater search for the fisherman who went missing off Hook Head on Friday.

Fisherman Dominic 'Dom' Sinnott vanished off the Wexford coast around lunchtime on Friday and a major search operation has been mounted for him, supported by rescue services and dive clubs from across the south east.

The off-duty Garda was supporting the search operation as part of his involvement with the amateur dive club.

It is understood the off-duty Garda suffered an attack of the bends or decompression sickness as he surfaced from a dive.

The incident occurred shortly after lunch today.

He was immediately assisted by dive colleagues and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter raced to the scene to assist in his transfer to hospital.

Tragically, despite frantic attempts to stabilise the man's condition, he was pronounced before he could be transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Gardai in Waterford and Wexford have expressed shock at the tragedy and the death of a hugely respected colleague.

"The entire force is in shock," one Garda involved in search and rescue operations said.

"He was the nicest guy you could ever work alongside."

"He has received numerous awards over the years for his commitment to life saving."

"It is hard to credit that someone who devoted so much to helping others should lose his life in circumstances like these."

Online Editors