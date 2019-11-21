Gardaí detain truck in Rosslare after 16 people found alive on ferry

Gardaí and paramedics were at Rosslare Europort in Wexford as the Stena ferry docked shortly after 2.30pm today.

All 16 are understood to be in reasonable health after being discovered in the back of the truck several hours after it had departed Cherbourg in Brittany.

The discovery was brought to the attention of the ferry captain and the ship's crew.

It is understood a ferry crew member was conducting a routine check when they became aware of the people in the rear of one vehicle container.

The man went to inspect noise coming from a container on a freight deck and the people inside were discovered.

All those found were immediately brought to the lobby of the ship and provided with hot food and drinks.

Precautionary medical assistance was also offered.

None were reported to have any serious health issues though it is understood a number had not eaten for several days and had complained of cold.

Several were treated for suspected hypothermia.

Local councillor Ger Carthy, who is an advanced paramedic, was among the team waiting in Rosslare this afternoon when the boat docked, to ascertain the condition of the men on board.

“The 16 men in question were in the trucker’s lounge in good spirits, between the ages of possibly 18 and 40,” he told Independent.ie.

“Fortunately spot checks by the staff at Stena Line discovered banging to a trailer, and were able to free the 16 men to safety.”

The non-party councillor said that the group from the Middle East could have been travelling for up to 30 days.

He said they were “being processed by the immigration service.”

“It is concerning, very much so for the people who find themselves in that situation. They have to leave their shores to come to our shores for a better life, from war-torn countries.”

He added we also have to appropriately request that French shores are properly policed and checked for trailers who come to our shores, for safety reasons, pointing out that being in a fridge for hours can put lives at risk.

He said that the men did not say anything to him about the circumstances surrounding how they ended up there.

But he added that they were “very fit young men”.

He said around 15 medical staff, including paramedics and doctors were on hand to assess the men. A similar number of gardai were present.

“Really what happened was we brought the hospital to the port itself, as opposed to bringing the patients to the hospital.”

“They will be processed through immigration and brought to a service centre in Dublin, subject to being healthy,” he added.

Both the French and Irish authorities were notified of the discovery.

However, the ferry had completed more than half of its scheduled journey and the decision was made for it to continue to its final destination at Rosslare.

Gardaí are now investigating all the circumstances of the incident and have detained the truck.

The driver and owners of the vehicle are assisting gardaí with their enquires, a spokesperson said.

It is believed all 16 want to claim refugee status in Ireland.

A number of those found on board are believed to be from South East Asia.

Gardaí will be assisted by a number of interpreters in Rosslare.

It was confirmed that there are no women amongst the group.

All are men and are believed to be aged from early 20s to late 40s.

The lorry had completed a journey from Belgium across France before waiting in a ferry assembly area for boarding a ship bound for Ireland.

A number of French and Belgian ports have large migrant populations in their vicinity.

The French have stepped up security at ports amid a surge of attempted boardings of trucks by migrants desperate to get to the UK.

Stena Line confirmed the 16 individuals were discovered by one of their ferry crew.

The discovery was made as part of a routine inspection of the freight deck of the vessel.

“All the individuals are reported to be in good health and have been moved to a private passenger lounge on the ship where their wellbeing is the focus of our employees,” the ferry company confirmed in a statement.

“Stena Line has alerted security and immigration officials in Rosslare so the necessary arrangements can be made for the group on the vessel’s arrival in Rosslare.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the government's response to the discovery of 16 people alive in the back of a truck at Rosslare Europort will be "humanitarian".

Speaking in Zagreb on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said he had not got the detail of what had happened. However, he added: "I am aware that about 16 or 17 people have been found on a ferry and a truck that is heading for Rosslare. Of course our initial response will be humanitarian one to make sure that those people are well and that their health is good.

"After that of course there will need to be a response that involves the police, involving the gardaí, because as you know human trafficking is illegal and then we'll need to see what happens with the people who come ashore. They may wish to claim asylum, which they are entitled to do, or they may wish to be returned to the safe country from which they came.

"But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. But the initial response will of course be a humanitarian one to make sure they are alive and in good health and I understand that they are."

Online Editors