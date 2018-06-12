Gardaí confirm no suspicious device found on plane diverted to Shannon, investigations continue

Gardaí are continuing an investigation into reports of a suspicious device on a United Airlines flight from Rome to Chicago that was diverted to Shannon yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to Independent.ie that no suspicious device was found, but that investigations are still underway.

"Gardaí attended an incident at Shannon Airport yesterday 11th June 2018 at approximately 12.30pm after receiving a report of a suspicious device allegedly on board a plane," they said. "After searches, no suspicious device was found. Investigations are ongoing."

A message was reportedly discovered on the Boeing 767-330 plane that was perceived as a potential security concern. According to a source known to Reuters, the message referred to a bomb on the plane. 207 passengers and 11 crew members on flight UA971 to Chicago were diverted to Shannon Airport at 1.42pm on Monday.

Yesterday, Gardaí told Independent.ie that all passengers on the plane were being searched. Handwriting on the note was reportedly being analysed to see if it matched with similar threatening notes found on other airplanes, according to Reuters. United said in a statement that the landing was due to "a potential security concern," but declined to comment further.

"After assessing the situation, our crew made the decision to divert to the nearest available airport," it said. "Additional security screenings will be performed on all customers and baggage." The airline said on Twitter that the flight was now canceled and would depart for Chicago on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Reuters