Garda Commissioner responds to heavy criticism as roster dispute in gardaí intensifies

Garda HQ has tonight responded to sharp criticism of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris from the body representing middle ranking gardaí in a row over rosters.

The decision by the force to enter a formal dispute resolution process means the dispute is more likely to end up in the Labour Court rather than informal talks between both sides.

There are now fears the hotly contested rosters issue could cause “major issues” in the police force in the coming months, according to Garda sources who say morale is at an all-time low among members of all ranks.

The revised rostering system is opposed by the vast majority of gardaí, including the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

The AGSI represent around 2,500 officers while the GRA represent 11,600 frontline gardaí out of a total force number of around 14,300 members.

Since the Covid pandemic began almost three years ago, most garda units have been rostered to work 12-hour shifts over four days with four rest days but garda management wants to introduce a new roster.

This evening a spokesman for Commissioner Harris said that the roster favoured by members of these associations was “introduced by the Commissioner to deal with the specific policing requirements that arose during the Covid pandemic.

“It was always intended to be a temporary roster and is now to be replaced by a revised roster as recommended by the Commission on the future of Policing in Ireland.”

Yesterday in a statement, the AGSI said that its members overwhelmingly rejected the proposed new Garda roster, citing work-life balance issues, and a requirement to work up to an additional 47 days per year for some members, in a ballot held last November.

AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said her organisation had previously written to and spoken with the Garda Commissioner and appealed to him to restart a talks forum to resolve the dispute.

She said: “We believe there is scope to resolve this matter through dialogue.

“However, this morning (Wednesday) the Garda Commissioner placed the matter of rosters into formal dispute… The last thing that AGSI needs at this time is a dispute with the Garda Commissioner.”

The Association has said it will meet next week to consider the impact of the Commissioner’s commencement of this dispute and the impact of same on its membership given the unprecedented nature of it.”

The Garda Representative Association had previously robustly rejected the introduction of the new roster.

In November, the GRA said it would approach the Justice Minister about its “grave concerns” about rosters which Commissioner Harris is attempting to introduce.

The GRA said it had identified issues within the roster proposal from Garda HQ that cause “serious concern” including adverse changes to earnings, an increase in the cost of living, and the potential negative impact on work-life balance.

Gardaí affected by the change are unhappy with an arrangement which would see them working for seven straight days before receiving two rest days.

The issue is around so-called “non-core” units which make up specialist gardaí such as detectives and community policing.

In the new roster, they would work six days on/three days off, then seven days on/two days off and then seven days on/three days off.

There are also concerns about the possible loss of allowances for working unsociable hours because they would not be expected to perform night duty.

This evening a spokesman at Garda HQ said in a statement: “An Garda Siochana has been engaging with all of the Garda Representative Associations, including AGSI, over a prolonged period of time on the matter of roster reform. Most recently, the Westmanstown Rosters Working Group was reconvened in September 2019.

“To assist this process, an independent facilitator was appointed in July 2021. The independent facilitator published his recommendations on roster reform in August 2022 following detailed and intensive talks with Garda management and the Garda Associations.

“The Commissioner, the Association of Garda Chief Superintendents and the Association of Garda Superintendents have accepted these new proposals.

“Unfortunately, these proposals have been rejected by AGSI after a ballot of its members, and the GRA without a ballot.

“The matter is still the subject of ongoing discussions in the An Garda Siochana Conciliation Council. As discussions at this Council are confidential in nature, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

“However, Garda Management remain committed to engaging with all Garda Representative Associations in order resolve this matter, within the agreed Dispute Resolution Procedures which all parties are signed up to.

“It is important that whatever Garda roster is in place serves the public and supports the most vulnerable in society, ensures the health and wellbeing of Garda Members and allows the Commissioner to effectively and efficiently manage the organisation.”