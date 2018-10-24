Garda Commissioner meets with whistleblower Maurice McCabe to apologise in wake of Disclosures Tribunal

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised in person to Sergeant Maurice McCabe in the wake of the Disclosures Tribunal, which found that the whistleblower had been smeared by senior officers.

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised in person to Sergeant Maurice McCabe in the wake of the Disclosures Tribunal, which found that the whistleblower had been smeared by senior officers.

Mr Harris met Sgt McCabe this afternoon, thanked him for his public service in raising concerns that helped to improve policing, and apologised on behalf of the force.

The Disclosures Tribunal found that Sgt McCabe - who had highlighted abuses in the penalty points system - had been smeared by former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan.

Mr Harris’ meeting with Mr McCabe came after he told the Oireachtas Justice Committee that he will encourage whistleblowers to come forward and will treat their concerns with the “utmost seriousness”. He said that the findings of Mr justice Peter Charleton and the Disclosures Tribunal are a “clarion call” for action.

New Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: PA

He said “cultural change comes from behavioural change”. He said his senior team will lead this including emphasising the code of conduct and “completely overhauling” disciplinary procedures which he agreed “aren’t fit for purpose”.

He said there should be interventions for poor performance involving support, supervision and extra training. He said in cases of serious misconduct “where your trust in an individual is entirely broken, then they have no place in the organisation.”

Online Editors