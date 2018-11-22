Garda Commissioner Drew Harris 'isn't certain' malpractice in the force is still an issue

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he “isn’t certain” that malpractice in the force is still an issue.

During this afternoon’s Policing Authority in Dublin Castle, the commissioner said it would be “foolish” to say the issues outlined in the Disclosures Tribunal have stopped altogether.

The report found that whistle-blower Maurice McCabe was smeared by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former press office David Taylor.

It also saw serious flaws in Garda culture and discipline .

Asked if he is certain that these issues do not still exist within the force, Mr Harris said ”That’s a very difficult question to answer.

“You are saying “am I certain” and no I’m not certain. In fact, both reports highlight the risk that this isn’t isolated and that An garda Siochana and I as Commissioner need to be on our guard that this is happening elsewhere and it would be foolish for me to ignore that advice and I have taken it on board.

“There’s a serious deficiency that’s been highlighted. The faults that the tribunal and inquiry have outlined are deep-seeded.

“We have to be aware of the risks of this still arising in terms of a very negative culture and very negative behaviours somewhere in the organisation.”

