Garda Commissioner doesn't accept that 'border area is lawless' following latest threats against QIH

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he does not accept that lawfulness has broken down in the border regions following the latest threats against Quinn Industrial Holdings employees.

Speaking after addressing the Cabinet sub-committee on security with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this afternoon, Mr Harris said he feels confident with the progress being made in relation to the recent acts of violence.

“No I do not accept that the border area is lawless,” he said.

“I will point to broad relations we have with the police service in Northern Ireland and will reiterate the resources we have in the border area.

30/10/19

“We are there to enforce the rule of law and are there to ensure that people can go about their business.

“Since 2017 there has been an increase of 119 members and since then we have located an armed support unit in Cavan and a further 45 members will also be assigned to the border area in February.”

The Garda Commissioner added that the intimidating posters currently displayed in various areas around Co Cavan will be removed.

The Irish Independent recently reported that Cavan County Council has failed to remove them because of fears for the safety of staff.

“We will address this issue through the removal of those posters and if we have to employ specialist help to do that we will do so.”

While he would not comment on the level of protection the gardai are offering the staff at Quinn Industrial Holdings, Mr Harris said the necessary resources have been put in place to counter the numerous threats made against them.

He added that there did not seem to be a "causal link" between recent incidents of intimation in the area, and did not believe there was a single criminal gang behind them.

Also speaking this evening, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said every effort was being made to bring those responsible to justice.

“The message to those along the border areas is that those responsible for these heinous crimes will be brought to justice,” he said.

“We have a classic case of abduction in Northern Ireland and the abandonment of a citizen of our State.

“I would urge anyone in the area that can provide an appropriate level of information to contact the PSNI or the Gardai,” he said.

