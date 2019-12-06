Garda Chief Superintendent suspended for allegedly taking 'secret photos' of female colleague
A CHIEF superintendent has been suspended from duty over allegations he had taken “secret photographs” of a female colleague and then allegedly distributed the photos to other gardai.
His suspension was announced today after a long running internal investigation headed by Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan.
The officer is based in the west of Ireland and he has been under investigation for alleged bullying and sexual harassment against his younger female colleague who is a civilian member of the force.
However, the investigation has recently broadened out into other areas and the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been informed.
The suspension was authorised by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris today.
The appointment of Commissioner Drew Harris in September, 2018, has led to an increased focus on discipline within the force.
In June, it emerged that the number of gardaí suspended on suspicion of serious misconduct has almost tripled since 2016, according to figures from the gardai.
Twenty-one members were suspended last year pending criminal investigations or internal disciplinary inquiries, up from nine in 2017 and eight in 2016.
In a statement Garda Headquarters said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm a Garda officer has been suspended from duty today, 6th December 2019. No further information is available.”
Online Editors