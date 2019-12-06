Garda Chief Superintendent suspended for allegedly taking 'secret photos' of female colleague

A CHIEF superintendent has been suspended from duty over allegations he had taken “secret photographs” of a female colleague and then allegedly distributed the photos to other gardai.

His suspension was announced today after a long running internal investigation headed by Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan.

The officer is based in the west of Ireland and he has been under investigation for alleged bullying and sexual harassment against his younger female colleague who is a civilian member of the force.

However, the investigation has recently broadened out into other areas and the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been informed.

