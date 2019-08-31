Garda arrested for suspected firearm offences understood to be a gun enthusiast

THE garda arrested on suspicion of firearms offences is understood to be a member of a gun club with a firearms licence and has no links to organised crime.

The garda, who is in his 20s, was arrested in public while he was with a number of pals in Dublin on Thursday.

Gardai have found no links between the man and organised crime or dissident republicans.

However, he is a gun enthusiast and has a firearm licence. While he is legally allowed to store ammunition in his home. It is believed that extra ammunition was found during the raid on his home and took away several other items for forensic examination.

Gardai from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation are leading the investigation and the officer was being questioned at Irishtown garda station in Dublin last night.

The garda is a probationer who recently joined the force in the last year.

He is a gun enthusiast who had previous firearms training before becoming a trainee garda.

The investigation is being conducted under the direction of Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll.

A garda spokesman said: “A garda member was arrested on Thursday evening in Dublin and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, in a Dublin Garda Station.

“The investigation is under the direction of Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations. John O’Driscoll. The Garda member is a probationer. An Garda Siochana is not commenting any further on the identity of the Garda member. Investigations are ongoing.”

He was the second probationer garda arrested during the week. Another officer aged in his 20s was arrested in the south of the country in relation to theft on Thursday.

He was arrested and questioned in relation to money that went missing from a wallet handed into the station where he worked.

He was questioned at another garda station before being released without charge while a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors